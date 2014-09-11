BERLIN, Sept 11 The European Union's new economic sanctions against Russia will come into force on Friday, an EU diplomat told Reuters on Thursday.

"The new sanctions will take effect on Friday," he said.

The 28 governments of EU member states last week agreed on new sanctions against Russia over military involvement in the five-month war in eastern Ukraine - but spent several days discussing their announcement and implementation. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)