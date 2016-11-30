BRUSSELS Nov 30 An EU court on Wednesday upheld
sanctions imposed on Arkady Rotenberg, a close ally and former
judo partner of Russian President Vladimir Putin whose company
won a contract to build a bridge linking the Russian mainland
with annexed Crimea.
Rotenberg had appealed against the asset freeze and travel
ban the EU imposed on him as part of a package of sanctions
against more than 150 officials, military personnel and Putin
associates to protest against Russia's seizure of Crimea from
Ukraine in 2014.
The General Court of the European Union, the EU's
second-highest court, ruled that the EU had given sufficient
evidence for the measures against him in 2015-16, although not
in 2014-2015.
The sanctions still hold because while the bloc had not
shown in the earlier period that Rotenberg had benefited from
contracts or been favoured by Putin at the time of Russia's
annexation of Crimea, it provided more proof for 2015-2016.
The annulment for 2014-15 amounts only to a technicality,
according to a person familiar with the judgment.
For the later period, the EU had justified its sanctions
with more arguments against Rotenberg, including the bridge
construction contract awarded to his company Stroygazmontazh and
evidence of his involvement in a public relations exercise to
persuade Crimean children that they are Russian.
The court said Rotenberg did not deny his ownership of the
company or the award of the contract. It said the bridge would
consolidate the integration of Crimea into Russia.
Rotenberg, said the court, was also chairman of publishing
house Prosveshcheniye (Enlightenment), which was involved in the
campaign established on Putin's orders to align Crimea to
Russian educational standards.
This project also supported Russia's policy of integrating
Crimea into Russia and undermined the territorial integrity of
Ukraine, the court found.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott and
Mark Trevelyan)