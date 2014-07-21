(Adds details, comments from officials)
PARIS, July 21 A decision on whether to deliver
a second Mistral helicopter carrier to Russia will depend on
Moscow's attitude over the Ukraine crisis, French President
Francois Hollande said on Monday.
Speaking during a dinner with the presidential press corps,
Hollande said that a first warship was nearly finished and would
be delivered as planned in October, despite strong opposition
from France's allies.
"For the time being, a level of sanctions has not been
decided on that would prevent this delivery," Hollande said.
"Does that mean that the rest of the contract - the second
Mistral - can be carried through? That depends on Russia's
attitude," Hollande added.
For the second delivery to be cancelled, EU sanctions would
have to be decided at the level of heads of state and
government, a French government official said.
EU foreign ministers might agree to ratchet up sanctions on
Russia when they meet on Tuesday, though targeting deliveries of
defence equipment was not planned, the official added, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
"For now, France wants the sanctions to be financial,
targeted and quick," a presidential aide said separately.
Diplomats in Brussels said earlier that EU foreign ministers
were unlikely to punish Russia over last week's downing of an
airliner over Ukraine beyond speeding up the imposition of
individual sanctions that had already been agreed upon.
France has come under intense pressure from allies over the
sale of the warships with London and Washington renewing their
opposition on Monday.
Urging EU countries to stop selling defence equipment to
Russia, British Prime Minister David Cameron said going ahead
with the warship contract would be unthinkable in Britain.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said earlier on
Monday that he doubted France would cancel the contract, which
he said would be worse for France than for Russia.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Elizabeth Pineau and Emmanuel
Jarry; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ken Wills)