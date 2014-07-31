MOSCOW, July 31 The inclusion of Gazprombank in the latest round of EU sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis will not affect the bank's financial stability or its ability to fulfil obligations to lenders and investors, the company said on Thursday.

"The imposition of sanctions by the European Union on a number of Russian companies and banks will not hurt the financial resilience and stable work of Gazprombank," it said in a statement.

The EU sanctions cut the Russian banks off from raising new capital in the European Union's financial markets as part of a wider package of sanctions on Moscow. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Greg Mahlich)