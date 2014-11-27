BERLIN Nov 27 The goal of sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis must not be to wear down Russia economically, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday.

"Should it be our way of thinking and our goal to put down Russia economically?" asked Steinmeier at a conference organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily in Berlin.

"My clear answer is: No, that is, was and should not be the reason for sanctions," he added. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers)