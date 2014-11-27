GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief from French vote buoys sentiment
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
BERLIN Nov 27 The goal of sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis must not be to wear down Russia economically, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday.
"Should it be our way of thinking and our goal to put down Russia economically?" asked Steinmeier at a conference organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily in Berlin.
"My clear answer is: No, that is, was and should not be the reason for sanctions," he added. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
