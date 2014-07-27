(Adds Vice Chancellor Gabriel on arms contracts)
BERLIN, July 27 Germans must put peace before
economic considerations and accept tougher sanctions against
Russia if necessary, Germany's finance minister told the Bild am
Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.
The European Union reached an outline agreement on Friday to
impose the first economic sanctions on Moscow since the downing
of a Malaysian airliner and the deaths of 298 people onboard in
an area of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists.
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, sold about 36 billion
euros of goods to Russia last year, almost one-third of the EU's
total. But its exports to Russia dropped by 14 percent in the
first four months of this year and some business groups have
warned that the decline endangers some 25,000 jobs in Germany.
"Economic interests are not the top priority. The top
priority is ensuring stability and peace," Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
If German ministers were to warn against sanctions because
of the potential damage to the German economy, then Chancellor
Angela Merkel would have the wrong ministers, he said.
"An erosion of peace and stability would, by the way, be the
biggest danger to economic developments," he said.
A poll in Der Spiegel magazine showed that 52 percent of
Germans supported tougher sanctions, even if it meant that
German jobs would be at risk. Some 39 percent were against.
The EU had already imposed asset freezes and travel bans on
some Russian officials after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea
region and in response to its support for separatists fighting
Kiev's forces in eastern Ukraine.
The United States and other Western countries stepped up
their punitive measures after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17
crashed on July 17 in eastern Ukraine. Western states believe
Russian-backed separatists shot it down with a Russian-supplied
surface-to-air missile, probably by mistake.
The separatists deny their involvement, and Russia says it
has not provided heavy weaponry to the rebels.
EU COMPENSATION TO ARMS FIRMS?
German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, leader of the Social
Democrats who share power with Merkel's conservatives, said it
was time to target oligarchs close to Putin.
"We have to target the people on whose shoulders the Russian
government rests," Gabriel said in an interview with ARD
television.
"The oligarchs, the millionaires who want their nice houses
in western European capitals, they have money in accounts - we
have to freeze these," he said.
Gabriel also criticised Britain and France for refusing to
stop arms sales to Russia. Britain has granted licences to sell
tens of millions of pounds worth of arms to Russia, and France
wants to uphold a 1.2 billion-euro deal to supply two helicopter
carriers to Moscow.
"I don't think this is a very sensible solution," said
Gabriel, who as economy minister is trying to introduce a more
restrictive policy for German arms exports.
He said Germany was looking carefully at existing contracts,
even those signed before the Ukraine crisis erupted. "I would
have expected the same of France and Britain," he said. "If
you're not careful, it quickly turns into (doing) business with
death."
However, he suggested that the European Union should
consider helping those firms hit by cancelled orders.
"In such cases, I think it would be appropriate as part of
European solidarity to help firms avoid bankruptcy or loss of
orders. Then we must make sure that there is replacement
financing," Gabriel said.
(Additional reporting by Hans Edzard Busemann; Reporting by
Madeline Chambers; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)