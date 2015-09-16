KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on Wednesday to extend or apply sanctions on over 400 individuals and 90 legal entities in response to a decision by separatist rebels to set the date for "illegal elections."

The restrictions will last for one year and apply to people and entities "of Russia and other countries related to the annexation of Crimea and aggression in Donbass (east Ukraine)," according to a statement on the presidential website.

The list includes a number of journalists, including three BBC employees based in Moscow.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans)