WASHINGTON, April 25 The United States and the
European Union are expected to impose fresh sanctions on Russian
individuals on Monday as a result of Moscow's alleged efforts to
destabilize eastern Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter
said.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
EU was expected to name 15 previously unidentified individuals
to be sanctioned and would focus on those whom it believes are
responsible for the unrest in Ukraine.
The United States was expected to sanction individuals and
entities, they said, with the U.S. list of individuals expected
to include "cronies" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As a result, the lists will overlap but will not be
identical. The sources said the one thing that might prevent the
EU and the United States from moving ahead with the sanctions on
Monday would be a sudden reversal of what they say is
Russian-sponsored separatist movements in eastern Ukraine.
