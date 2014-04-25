(Adds quotes, background, details)
By Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, April 25 The United States and the
European Union are expected to impose fresh sanctions on Russian
individuals on Monday in response to Moscow's alleged efforts to
destabilize eastern Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter
said.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
EU was expected to name 15 previously unidentified individuals
to be sanctioned and would focus on those whom it believes are
responsible for the unrest in Ukraine.
The United States was expected to sanction individuals and
entities, they said, with the U.S. list of individuals expected
to include "cronies" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The sources said the one thing that might prevent the EU and
the United States from moving ahead with the sanctions on Monday
would be a sudden reversal of what they say is Russian-sponsored
separatist movements in eastern Ukraine.
"There will be some overlap, but it won't be huge overlap,"
said one of the sources familiar with the plans, saying some EU
nations remain concerned about sanctioning associates of the
Russian leader.
"You will find a European list much more connected to
actions on the ground, and an American list more focused on
cronies and entities," the source added.
Moscow denies allegations it is directing the separatists,
who have taken control of large parts of eastern Ukraine over
the past three weeks.
But the White House said U.S. President Barack Obama and
European allies agreed on Friday that Russia had escalated
tension in the region, where the rebels have declared an
independent "People's Republic of Donetsk".
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)