WASHINGTON, July 18 Further sanctions on Russia
would have a "broader chilling effect" on the country and its
companies that are already largely excluded from raising foreign
capital, a lobbying group representing 500 world financial
institutions and major banks warned on Friday.
Indeed, further sanctions are likely if an investigation
establishes Russian links to the downing of a Malaysian airliner
on Thursday, the Washington-based Institute of International
Finance said.
Of the four companies sanctioned by the United States on
Wednesday, Rosneft Oil Co was most vulnerable due to
its hefty financing requirements for the remainder of this year.
The other Russian entities included in the most extensive
sanctions yet from Washington were Gazprombank,
Novatek, Vnesheconombank, or VEB, and eight arms
firms.
Thomson Reuters LPC data shows the four companies have a
combined $32.3 billion of syndicated loans outstanding in the
next five years, which could be difficult to refinance.
Rosneft is in the market with a $2 billion oil prepayment
deal that it is raising with Swiss energy trading company Vitol.
Banks were also due to sign a $1.5-$2.0 billion loan for
listed state-backed bank VTB before the new sanctions were
announced on Wednesday.
So far, the IIF said, sanctions have been targeted at
individuals and companies linked to Russia's annexation of
Crimea and to the country's leadership.
However, if investigations establish Russian links to the
downing of the airliner, there was a risk that those sanctions
could be broadened to include entire sectors, such as energy and
finance, in so-called "Level 3" sanctions.
"There are measures that can be taken in the short term, in
the long term. There would be a severe problem if those Level 3
sanctions were kept for a long time," IIF Executive Managing
Director Hung Tran said during a conference call.
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Bernadette Baum)