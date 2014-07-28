By Brett Wolf
| ST. LOUIS, July 28
ST. LOUIS, July 28 Major U.S. banks and
securities firms are struggling to comply with new U.S.
sanctions on key parts of the Russian energy and financial
industries, with some on Wall Street complaining that the
directives are too vaguely worded and leave room for error.
The so-called "Sectoral Sanctions Identifications List," or
SSI List, was announced by President Barack Obama on July 16 as
the United States stepped up pressure on Russia over its support
for separatist rebels in war-torn Ukraine.
The list bars U.S. companies from engaging in any "new debt
of longer than 90 days maturity or new equity" with designated
firms, an effort intended to punish Russia by increasing its
financing costs. The designated firms include Rosneft, the
flagship oil giant, and natural gas producer Novatek.
But compliance officers at some U.S. banks and
broker-dealers say the sanctions, issued by Treasury's Office of
Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), are not clear enough. That has
left financial institutions guessing, in certain instances, at
how to comply. They worry they are vulnerable to punitive action
by U.S. regulators.
That guessing game could intensify in the coming days. The
White House said on Monday it would join Europe in imposing
fresh economic sanctions on Russia this week.
"The lack of clarity in the sanctions is what is causing the
(compliance) burden," said Rob Rowe, a lawyer with the American
Bankers Association's Center for Legal and Regulatory
Compliance.
One source of confusion is the block that has been put on
new loans to Russia through two development banks, Gazprombank
and VEB. It is not clear what that means for letters of credit.
"For instance, what if the arrangement is for a trade deal
that will take more than 90 days to complete but the letter of
credit is less than 90 days? We're trying to get a better feel
for the impact but some of the large banks that are involved in
trade finance are seeking clarity on these and other issues,"
Rowe said.
OFAC spokeswoman Hagar Chemali said the agency provides as
much guidance as possible and that firms with questions should
contact the agency.
OFAC had foreseen potential compliance challenges prior to
issuing the sectoral sanctions. With help from the Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) it solicited feedback from the
private sector several months ago, sources familiar with the
matter said.
MANY QUESTIONS, FEW ANSWERS
But the questions were "not product specific," said a
securities industry source who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"It would have been helpful if we had had a little more open
dialogue on the specifics, like, 'If we give you A, B, and C,
what would be the issues?'" said the source. "90-day debt is
product-specific. What if it wasn't a 90-day debt but now it's
going to turn into a 90-day debt? There are real nuances."
OFAC and the SEC declined to comment on the effort to
solicit feedback from the financial industry.
A top compliance officer at a large transnational bank said
OFAC's new approach "adds complexity and nuance" to the process
of screening transactions to ensure prohibited transactions are
rejected.
For some global banks the challenge is that while overnight
currency market activity and short-term lending seem to be
acceptable for entities on the sanctions list, it is unclear
precisely where OFAC draws the line with regard to longer-term
transactions, the compliance officer said.
"Global banks then ask, 'Though the shorter term activity is
permissible, what will my regulator say?'" the official said.
Another senior compliance officer at a major U.S. bank said
bankers "are frustrated that OFAC is not providing more
guidance."
The day after the sanctions were issued, OFAC held a
conference call with hundreds of financial services industry
professionals in an effort to answer concerns. Although some
issues were cleared up, others were left undecided, said two
sources who were on the call.
The sources declined to provide examples out of concern it
might reveal their identities.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf of the Compliance Complete service
of Thomson Reuters Accelus in St. Louis)
(Editing by Randall Mikkelsen and Ross Colvin)