KIEV, Sept 17 The Committee to Protect
Journalists expressed dismay on Thursday at Ukraine's decision
to ban dozens of mostly Western journalists on a new list of
extended sanctions, a move that is likely to alienate foreign
lenders and investors.
President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on Wednesday
imposing restrictions on more than 900 people for reasons of
"national security", reacting to a separatist rebel decision to
hold what Kiev sees as illegal elections.
"We are dismayed by President Poroshenko's actions,
including a ban on dozens of international media covering
Ukraine," Nina Ognianova, Europe and Central Asia Program
Coordinator of the New York-based advocacy group, said in a
statement.
"While the government may not like or agree with the
coverage, labeling journalists a potential threat to national
security is not an appropriate response."
The ban, which affects 34 journalists and seven bloggers
from countries including Britain, Germany, Spain and Bulgaria,
appears to be something of an own-goal for Ukraine, which needs
the support of European partners to maintain pressure on Russia.
"This is overkill. The sanctions are going to cause more
harm than good. They should have been more flexible in their
approach," said Volodymyr Fesenko, an analyst at Kiev's
independent Penta political research centre.
