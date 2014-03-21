MOSCOW, March 21 Following are biographical
details of some of the 20 Russians targeted on an expanded U.S.
sanctions list announced by President Barack Obama on Thursday.
SERGEI IVANOV, 61, is a former senior foreign intelligence
officer who held the posts of Defence Minister and Deputy Prime
Minister under Putin. He is now head of the presidential
administration. Ivanov - an old friend of President Vladimir
Putin - has known his boss since his KGB service in the 1970s
and is one of the most influential conservatives from the
security world, a group known as the "Siloviki". Ivanov was a
rival to Dmitry Medvedev to succeed Putin as president when
Putin stepped aside for four years to become prime minister in
2008 because of constitutional limits.
ALEXEI GROMOV, 53, is deputy head of the Kremlin
administration and a close ally of Putin who was also a senior
official under Boris Yeltsin, Russian president in the 1990s.
During his tenure, the Kremlin cracked down on the media,
ensuring the most influential outlets are now in the hands of
the state or loyal businessmen and companies.
IGOR SERGUN, 57, heads Russia's military intelligence
service GRU. This operates under the Russian Joint Staff which
designs and carries out all military operations. Russia has
however denied that any of its forces are operating in the
Ukrainian region of Crimea.
VLADIMIR KOZHIN, 55, worked with Putin in the president's
home city of St Petersburg in the 1990s and followed him to the
Kremlin, occupying the post of chief property manager.
ARKADY ROTENBERG, 62, is a former judo sparring partner of
Putin. He controls energy service company Stroygazmontazh and is
a shareholder in construction group Mostotrest, which won
lucrative contracts in Sochi before the 2014 Winter Olympics.
BORIS ROTENBERG, 57, is Arkady's younger brother and
business partner and, like Putin, hails from St Petersburg and
is a judo fan as well as a former sparring partner. He is a
member of the board of SMP Bank and vice-president of the
Russian Judo Federation.
GENNADY TIMCHENKO, 61, is a long-standing ally of Putin and
was co-owner of trading house Gunvor until he sold his shares
this week. His company's spectacular rise has long attracted
controversy because he has such strong ties to Putin. In
announcing the sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said
Putin himself has investments in the world's No. 4 oil trading
company. This provoked a quick and furious response from Gunvor,
which said the statement was "outrageous" and "blatantly false".
YURI KOVALCHUK, 62, an old acquaintance of Putin, part-owns
and chairs St Petersburg-based Bank Rossiya. He and Putin were
both in a group of friends and associates that set up a housing
community known as Ozero (Lake), grouping together their dachas,
or country houses, outside St Petersburg.
VLADIMIR YAKUNIN, 65, also knew Putin from his St Petersburg
days and was part of the Ozero housing cooperative. After
serving as a Soviet diplomat at the United Nations, Yakunin
arrived back in Russia around the same time that Putin returned
from his KGB posting in Dresden and worked in local government.
After Putin became president in 2000, Yakunin had a spell in
government, and went to join Russian Railways, a vast state
company, in 2003. He became the head of Russian Railways in 2005
and still holds the post which controls what amounts to the
blood supply of the world's largest country.
ANDREI FURSENKO, 64, is a Kremlin aide and long-time friend
of Putin from St Petersburg. A member of the Ozero housing
cooperative, he was education minister form 2004 until 2012 and
was a founder member of Bank Rossiya.
