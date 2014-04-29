MOSCOW, April 29 Russian conglomerate Rostec,
which encompasses weapons, cars and metals, said sanctions
against its Chief Executive Officer Sergei Chemezov would not
impact the company's activities or be an obstacle for Chemezov
in running the company.
Rostec, which has stakes in some of Russia's largest
industries and partnerships with foreign companies, was created
in 2007 by Putin from assets of arms exporter Rosoboronexport to
boost the non-resources sectors of Russia's economy.
Chemezov was sanctioned on Monday by the U.S. as part of
retaliatory action relating to Russia's actions in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Megan Davies; Editing by Maria
Kiselyova)