Mexico's peso deepens losses to nearly 2-week low
MEXICO CITY, April 19 Mexico's peso deepened its losses versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, weakening around 1.5 percent to a near two-week low.
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Ambassadors of European Union countries kept in place on Tuesday a package of sanctions against Russia over its support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, EU officials said.
"We are keeping the status quo," one official said after a meeting devoted to discussions on the implementation of the ceasefire between Kiev and the Russia-backed separatists.
"Nobody even talked about the possibility (of lifting sanctions), given the situation on the ground," a second official said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott)
MEXICO CITY, April 19 Mexico's peso deepened its losses versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, weakening around 1.5 percent to a near two-week low.
* Entered into a new $15 million three-year secured line of credit with bank of america