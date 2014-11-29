By Robin Emmott
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 29 The European Union has imposed
sanctions on the organisers of rebel elections in eastern
Ukraine this month, the bloc said on Saturday, hitting the
separatists and their organisations with asset freezes and
travel bans.
As reporting by Reuters on Thursday, EU governments decided
to add 13 Ukrainian separatists and five of their political
organisations to a sanctions list that already covers 119 people
and 23 entities.
Rebels in eastern Ukraine held their elections on Nov. 2,
arguing that the vote was the next step after local referendums
in May calling for independence from Ukraine.
The United States and European Union have denounced the vote
as illegitimate, but Russia has said it would recognise the
result, deepening a crisis that began with the popular overthrow
of Ukraine's Moscow-backed president in February and Russia's
annexation of the Crimean peninsula in March.
In its official journal, the European Union said Sergey
Kozyakov, who was election commission chief in the Luhansk
region, was "responsible for organising the so-called elections
... in the so-called Luhansk People's Republic".
"He has actively supported actions and policies which
undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and
independence of Ukraine," the bloc said.
Others on the sanctions list are election organisers and
separatist ministers in Luhansk and in the eastern region of
Donetsk. They are accused of the same wrongdoing as Kozyakov.
The sanctions are the European Union's latest step in
attempts to pressure Russia to halt its support for the rebels.
They follow economic sanctions imposed on Russia in July.
EU governments are also discussing proposals for an
"enhanced ban" on investments in Crimea.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For the full list see: here
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Pravin Char)