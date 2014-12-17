* EU leaders seek to send message to Russia at summit
* Decision bans oil and gas drilling in the Black Sea
(Updates with quotes, details of sanctions)
By Robin Emmott and Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 The European Union will widen
its ban on investment in Crimea to target Russian Black Sea oil
and gas exploration, EU officials said on Wednesday, tightening
sanctions first imposed over Moscow's annexation of the region.
At a summit on Thursday and Friday in Brussels, EU leaders
meeting in the European Council will announce the punitive
measures that are also expected to be coordinated with similar
steps by the United States, officials have told Reuters.
The investment ban, the latest in a series of measures since
July, is also designed to show that despite a dive in the
Russian rouble's value, there will be no lifting of sanctions
unless Moscow drops its support for rebels in eastern Ukraine.
"This is being done in time for the European Council," one
EU official said following a political decision to go ahead with
the Crimea measures late on Tuesday. "There are consequences for
violating international law," said a second official on
condition of anonymity.
As reported exclusively by Reuters on Dec. 10, the sanctions
will also ban EU citizens from buying or financing companies in
Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in March, prompting
the worst East-West stand-off since the Cold War.
The latest draft of the statement to be delivered by EU
leaders at their summit says the Crimea measures strengthen "the
Union's policy of not recognising the illegal annexation of
Crimea".
The European Union has previously banned imports from Crimea
and barred new investment in infrastructure projects in the
transport, telecommunications and energy sectors, as well as
investing in oil and gas ventures.
Now, "the sale, supply, transfer and export of goods and
technology ... shall be prohibited," according to the draft
document detailing the measures, which cites transport,
telecommunications, energy and oil, gas and mineral exploration
and production.
Europe is trying to weaken Russia's ability to develop the
energy industry at the heart of its economy.
The annexation of Crimea gave Russia rich oil and gas
resources in the Black sea, depriving Ukraine of them. Russian
state-owned energy company Gazprom has proposed developing
Crimea's oil and gas sector, officials said in March following
the annexation.
The new measures will ban European investment in oil and gas
drilling in the Black Sea, limiting development of the
resources, according to the document seen by Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by David
Stamp)