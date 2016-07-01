(Adds Lithuanian president tweet, background)
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, July 1 The European Union on Friday
extended its economic sanctions on Russia until the end of
January next year in a widely expected decision after EU leaders
called for more progress in bringing peace to eastern Ukraine.
"Having assessed the implementation of the Minsk agreements,
the Council decided to renew the sanctions for a further six
months, until 31 January 2017," the Council of European
governments said, referring to the Minsk peace deal signed last
year.
The EU and the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's
defence, energy and financial sectors in July 2014 over Moscow's
support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. Moscow imposed
a ban on EU farm exports in retaliation, and denies any direct
backing for the rebels.
The EU is divided over how to end the stand-off with Moscow,
with some countries such as Slovakia saying the current
sanctions policy is untenable.
However Dalia Grybauskaite, Lithuania's President, tweeted,
"what goes around, comes around. Sanctions continue until Minsk
Agreements are fully implemented."
The war has killed more than 9,000 people since April 2014
and NATO warned last week the internationally monitored
ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was barely holding.
(Writing by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Dominic Evans)