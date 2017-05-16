PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KIEV May 16 Ukraine has imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular web businesses including the operator of social media sites Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki, the president's office said on Tuesday.
The decree by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko also banned Ukrainian web hosts from linking to the Russian websites from May 15.
The restrictions added to an existing list of more than 400 Russian individuals and companies sanctioned by Kiev following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ensuing pro-Russian separatist uprising. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Matthias Williams and Andrew Heavens)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.