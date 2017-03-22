KIEV, March 22 Ukraine's central bank said
sanctions against subsidiaries of Russian banks will take effect
from Thursday, and will include prohibitions on financial
operations that benefit the banks' parent structures.
The central bank has previously said the restrictions will
ban the banks from taking money out of Ukraine.
Five Russian state-owned banks are present in Ukraine with a
combined market share of 8.6 percent and liabilities of 36
billion hryvnia ($1.3 billion). Sberbank, VEB and VTB
are among the top 20 largest lenders.
The banks have already been banned from increasing their
assets and deposits following a breakdown in relations between
Ukraine and Russia in 2014 due to Moscow's annexation of Crimea
and support for pro-Russian separatists.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams;
Editing by Catherine Evans)