KIEV, March 23 Ukraine Central Bank Deputy
Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said on Thursday that the
subsidiaries of Russian banks in Ukraine, hit with new sanctions
from Kiev, are stable and don't pose a threat to the financial
system.
Five Russian state-owned banks operate in Ukraine, with a
combined market share of 8.6 percent and liabilities of 36
billion hryvnia ($1.3 billion). Sberbank, VEB and VTB
are among the top 20 largest lenders.
Ukraine imposed new sanctions on the lenders that took
effect on Thursday, including prohibiting them from taking money
out of Ukraine.
"These banks are relatively stable today and their
activities do not in any way threaten the stability of Ukraine's
banking system," Rozhkova told reporters.
