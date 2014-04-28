MOSCOW, April 28 The United States on Monday
imposed visa bans and asset freezes on seven Russian officials
close to President Vladimir Putin and put sanctions on 17
companies, saying Moscow had failed to abide by an agreement to
defuse the crisis in Ukraine.
Here is information about the individuals targeted:
* Igor Sechin, 53, heads state-controlled Rosneft,
Russia's biggest oil producer. A powerful, longtime Putin ally
and former Kremlin deputy chief of staff who for years wielded
his influence from the shadows, he is the most senior energy
executive targeted by the sanctions.
* Dmitry Kozak, 55, is a deputy prime minister with
responsibility for overseeing the integration of Crimea into
Russia following its annexation from Ukraine. He won Putin's
trust since working with him in the St. Petersburg city
administration in the 1990s and oversaw the organisation of the
Winter Olympics in Sochi.
* Vyacheslav Volodin, 50, a wealthy former lawyer and
veteran political strategist, is Putin's deputy chief of staff.
Critics say he is the mastermind behind Putin's conservative
stance and what they see as a clampdown on dissent during his
third term, both meant to tighten the president's grip on power
after street protests in 2011-2012.
* Sergei Chemezov, 61, heads Rostec, a conglomerate formed
by Putin in 2007 by uniting more than 600 companies that make
products including weapons and automobiles and which employs
close to a million Russians. In the 1980s, he served in Soviet
intelligence in what was then East Germany, along with Putin.
* Alexei Pushkov, 59, is head of the lower chamber of
parliament's international affairs committee. An anchor of a
long-running current affairs programme on Russian television, he
has often criticised U.S. policy. Pushkov has aligned himself
closely with the Kremlin's policy on the United States,
including a ban on U.S. adoptions of Russian orphans as well as
on policies on Syria and Ukraine.
* Oleg Belaventsev, 64, was appointed Putin's envoy to
Crimea on March 21, the day Russia formally incorporated the
Black Sea peninsula. A vice-admiral, he is close to Sergei
Shoigu, Russia's defence minister and another longstanding Putin
loyalist, according to Russian media.
* Yevgeny Murov, 68, has been the head of a state security
agency that protects senior state officials, the FSO, since
2000. A general, he worked for the KGB for nearly 20 years until
the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, and in its main domestic
successor, the FSB, afterwards.
