UPDATE 1-Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
(Corrects to say Italy reiterates backing for sanctions, not that is proposing new ones)
SARAJEVO, July 24 Italy reiterated on Thursday its support for additional sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini said during a visit to Sarajevo.
"We have all agreed unanimously to continue with pressures and expand the list of persons and firms to be sanctioned," Mogherini told reporters after talks with Bosnian officials. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic, editing by John Stonestreet)
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.