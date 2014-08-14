(Adds Yatseniuk quote and context)
KIEV Aug 14 The Ukrainian parliament approved a
law on Thursday to impose sanctions on Russian companies and
individuals supporting and financing separatist rebels in
eastern Ukraine.
The government has already prepared a list of 172 citizens
of Russia and other countries, and of 65 Russian companies,
including gas export giant Gazprom, on whom they could
impose sanctions "for financing terrorism".
After Thursday's vote, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told
parliament that Ukraine had taken a historic step. "By approving
the law on sanctions, we showed that the country is able to
protect itself," he said.
"The law should give a clear answer to any aggressor or
terrorist who threatens our national security, our government
and our citizens."
Ukraine said on Monday that European energy companies would
have to agree major contract revisions when purchasing Russian
natural gas if parliament approved sanctions on
Gazprom.
Russia is Europe's biggest gas supplier, meeting almost a
third of the region's demand, around half of which flows to
European clients via Ukraine. European utility companies are
worried that Ukrainian sanctions could disrupt supplies during
the coming winter.
On Wednesday, the Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz
said the sanctions would not necessarily target
Gazprom.
The names of the Russian individuals and companies targeted
by the sanctions will not be published until President Petro
Poroshenko has signed the law into force.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)