* European trucking companies feel loss of business
* Cargo shippers likely to pick up substitute trade
By Martinne Geller, Sakari Suoninen and Sabina Zawadzki
LONDON/HELSINKI/COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 Team
Niinivirta, a Finnish family-run transportation firm, turned 60
this year, but its third-generation managers now don't know if
the business will see Christmas, because of Russia's new ban on
European food imports.
The firm based in Kotka, on the Gulf of Finland opposite
Saint Petersburg, was using its 12 refrigerated trucks to ship
80 loads a month of Finnish milk products to Russia.
But the ban on imports of dairy products, fruit, vegetables,
meat, and fish from Europe has brought work for Niinivirta and
similar specialist local truckers to a near standstill.
Meanwhile bigger more diverse logistics companies are
expected to be able to adapt as substitute imports start to come
from further afield, from countries unaffected by the ban.
"When I now look out the window, (eight of) the trucks stand
idle in the parking lot," said Veikko Niinivirta, whose
grandparents got their first truck in 1954 to transport timber.
"I've been calling around, trying to find other uses for them.
"If I don't find anything we'll go bankrupt," he said.
"Biting nails, we could survive two to three months."
For the European transport and logistics sector, which
generates 900 billion euros ($1,200 billion) in annual revenue
and employs over 7 million people, according to the Alliance for
European Logistics, the food import ban hits the business of
those companies already grappling with tight margins and
overcapacity due to volatile freight costs and ailing European
economies.
However, at the same time shipping companies like A.P.
Moller-Maersk stand to benefit as Russia looks
further afield to places like Brazil to help restock its larder.
EU farm exports to Russia are worth about 11 billion euros a
year, roughly 10 percent of all EU agricultural sales.
"We have a big shipping route from Latin America directly
into Saint Petersburg in Russia. There will be an upswing in
(volumes on) long haul routes," Maersk's chief executive Nils
Andersen said on Tuesday.
"When there is less trade between Europe and Russia, more
traffic turns up on the Asian side (of Russia), where we also
have port activities at Vostochny."
Other companies that operate "reefers" - specialised
refrigerated cargo ships that carry perishable goods - include
Switzerland's Kuehne & Nagel, Germany's Hapag-Lloyd
and Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines.
"That is a specialised market, and the demand/supply balance
is probably more tight than in other shipping areas," said Lars
Heindorff, an analyst with ABG Sundal Collier, noting that the
refrigerated containers are more costly because the long
distances and refrigeration require more energy.
MIXED BAG
Unlike local specialists like Team Niinivirta, many other
companies in the sector, including Deutsche Post's
DHL and France's Norbert Dentressangle, operate a
range of businesses from trucking to freight forwarding to
logistics, so may be able to make up for any lost trucking
business with a boost to shipping or logistics.
"If new logistics solutions need to be found ... the
logistics firms will benefit because it is their business to
organise that," said Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth.
DHL and Kuehne & Nagel said they were monitoring the
situation closely. Norbert Dentressangle and Britain's Stobart
Group did not respond to requests for comment.
While Danish freight forwarding company DSV said it
does not foresee a direct impact from the Russian ban on its
business, it said the transport sector was seeing changes.
"There's a lot of transport equipment which is usually
occupied transporting to and from Russia which is currently
coming back to the European market," Director of DSV Investor
Relations Flemming Ole Nielsen told Reuters.
"We can see an impact in overcapacity or at least more
capacity being available," he said.
The manager of another Finnish trucking firm said idle
trucks have already pushed down prices.
"Some offers seem very low, so low that I cannot fathom how
they could be profitable," the manager said, declining to be
identified by name.
The impact of the import ban is also being felt by non-food
hauliers travelling to Russia as drivers already nervous about
driving there are now expecting more stringent customs checks
including roadside stoppages, according to one UK-based
transportation company.
"Some drivers are preferring not to work in Russia," said
Luke Devlin, director of PDQ Specialist Couriers, which
transports urgent goods. Managers are meeting this week, he
said, to discuss options such as sending drivers in pairs.
(1 US dollar = 0.7493 euros)
(Additional reporting by Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich, Ole
Mikkelsen in Copenhagen, Victoria Bryan in Berlin, Andrew Callus
in Paris and Neil Maidment and Tom Bergin in London; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)