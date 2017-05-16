MOSCOW May 16 Russian internet group Mail.ru
said on Tuesday its Ukrainian unit had an
insignificant share in total revenue and that it would not
revise its financial plans after Ukraine blocked access to its
websites.
Ukraine said on Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on Russian
internet groups, including Mail.ru and Yandex, to
protect itself against cyber attacks.
"We regret the politically motivated decision of Ukraine to
ban the use of social networks ... and (other) resources of
Mail.ru on the whole territory of the country," Mail.ru Group
said in a statement.
The company, which owns the popular Vkontakte and
Odnoklassniki social networking websites, said the decision
would affect around 25 million Ukrainian users.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)