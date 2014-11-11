BERLIN Nov 11 Germany's Angela Merkel said on
Tuesday there were no plans at present for further economic
sanctions on Russia over Ukraine but she was unhappy that a
ceasefire agreement was being broken and that pro-Russian rebels
had gone ahead with their elections.
"We are not satisfied with the situation of the Minsk
agreement because large parts of the Minsk agreement are not
being implemented," she said, adding that the ceasefire and
respect for Ukraine's borders were both being flouted.
The chancellor said she would speak to Ukraine's President
Petro Poroshenko and Russia's Vladimir Putin and reiterated her
intention to have European Union travel bans extended to
newly-elected separatist officials in eastern Ukraine.
"Beyond that, further economic sanctions are not planned at
the moment, we are focusing on the winter and the humanitarian
situation there and how to get a real ceasefire," she said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers)