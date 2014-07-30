OSLO, July 30 Norway, an exporter of oil and gas
technology and food products to Russia, said on Wednesday it
planned to join the programme of economic sanctions the European
Union is imposing on Moscow.
The EU and the United States on Tuesday announced further
sanctions targeting Russia's energy, banking and defence sectors
in the strongest international action yet over Moscow's support
for rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Norway, which is not a member of the EU, has extensive
business ties with Russia and its state-owned oil company
Statoil plans to explore for hydrocarbons with Rosneft
in the Arctic.
"Ever since Russia's illegal annexation of the Crimea in
March, the government has been clear that Norway must stand with
its allies and partners in the responses to Russia's illegal
actions in Ukraine," Foreign Minister Boerge Brende said in a
statement.
Brende said it was clear that pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine
had received advanced weapons and supplies from Russia, and
called on Russia to cease its interference. Moscow has denied
arming the rebels.
Other Norwegian firms with connections to Russia include
Seadrill, the world's biggest offshore driller by
market value, which signed an extensive cooperation deal with
Rosneft in May. Telecom firm Telenor holds a third of
Russia-focused mobile phone operator Vimpelcom.
Norwegian exporters to Russia include fish farmers such as
Marine Harvest, the world's biggest salmon producer.
The new sanctions will require approval from the parliament
in Oslo.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by John Stonestreet)