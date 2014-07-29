Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
WASHINGTON, July 29 President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the United States has expanded sanctions against Russia over its support for rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Obama said the sanctions targeted energy, defense and finance sectors of the Russian economy.
"If Russia continues on this current path, the costs on Russia will continue to grow," Obama said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.