BRATISLAVA Dec 9 The European Union should be ready for a new round of sanctions against Russia for its role in Ukraine's east, Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Tuesday.

"When we anticipate any intentions of (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, whose sincerity I don't trust, the sanctions are the only method to prevent what is now happening in Ukraine," she said in Bratislava after meeting the prime ministers of Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary.

"We should be prepared that if the Minsk agreement is not fulfilled, then the EU should be prepared for the third round of sanctions," she said, referring to September peace efforts.

Ukrainian government troops and separatists said their forces were complying with an agreed "Day of Silence" in Ukraine's east on Tuesday, marking an attempt to forge an effective ceasefire which may lead to a new round of peace talks. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)