MOSCOW, March 14 Any move by the European Union
to impose a visa ban on Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin would
be "stupid" and hurt the Russian state oil company's Western
partners more that Rosneft itself, a company spokesman said on
Friday.
"I hope this will all end being empty rhetoric," Rosneft
spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said in response to a report in
German newspaper Bild that Sechin could be among Russians
targeted for sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
"This is stupid, petty and obvious sabotage of themselves
most of all," he said by telephone. "I think this would
primarily affect Rosneft's business partners in the West in an
extraordinary way."