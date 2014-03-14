* Rosneft calls a possible visa ban 'stupid, petty'
* Both CEOs of the two companies travel extensively
* Companies have vast overseas operations
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, March 14 A possible ban on visas for the
heads of Russia's two biggest energy firms, Rosneft
and Gazprom, may hamper their international
partnerships but also harm their Western partners and push the
two towards the East.
Rosneft, the world's largest listed oil company by
production and reserves, and Gazprom, the top natural gas
producer, rely heavily on overseas markets for their sales.
Their chief executives travel abroad frequently to promote their
businesses and strike deals with international partners.
Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Friday that visa bans
threatened by the European Union and the United States in
retaliation for Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region
would include Gazprom head Alexei Miller and Rosneft head Igor
Sechin.
European officials earlier said that the EU list includes
120 to 130 names of senior Russian officials who could be
subjected to travel bans and asset freezes.
Both Sechin and Miller worked together with Russian
President Vladimir Putin in the 1990s and are the members of
what is seen as Putin's inner circle.
"This is stupid, petty and obvious sabotage of themselves
most of all," Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said, when
asked about the threat of EU visa sanctions. "I think this would
primarily affect Rosneft's business partners in the West in an
extraordinary way."
Miller frequently travels to Europe and on Thursday was in
Berlin to celebrate an anniversary of cooperation with German
utility E.ON.
Sechin also travels frequently. Sources at Rosneft said he
would embark on a long tour to Asia next week with stops in
India, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan.
Gazprom declined to comment, saying it would wait for an
official statement, rather than rely on media speculation.
GLOBAL GIANTS
Disruptions in energy supplies from Russia as a result of a
visa ban or other sanctions could lead to a jump in oil and gas
prices, which could damage the fragile recovery of the European
economy.
Gazprom last year accounted for more than 15 percent of
global gas production and reserves and earned export revenues of
$163 billion. It controls a third of Europe's gas market.
Russia also supplies Europe with a quarter of
its oil, mainly from Rosneft.
"European business is closely tied up with Rosneft and
Gazprom," said Sergei Vakhrameyev, an analyst with Ankorinvest
brokerage in Moscow. "If (the visa ban report) is true, it would
hamper partnerships between the companies."
Rosneft has agreements with the U.S.'s Exxon Mobil,
Italy's ENI and Norway's Statoil on exploring
oil and gas in Russia's Arctic. It holds a 50 percent stake in
four Ruhr Oel refineries in Germany and 21 percent in Italian
refinery Saras. Last December, it agreed to buy much of Morgan
Stanley's physical oil-trading business.
"Deals are in danger of being scrapped (in the case of
sanctions)," Vakhrameyev said.
Western companies with significant interests in Russian
energy stand to lose.
The UK's BP owns 19.75 percent of Rosneft. Shell
is part of the Gazprom-led Sakhalin-2 project in
Russia's Pacific, which includes Russia's sole liquefied natural
gas export plant.
Western banks hold most of the $90 billion in combined debts
of Rosneft and Gazprom.
ASIA PUSH
Disintegrating relations with the West could push Russia's
energy giants further to the East and encourage them to do more
business with China, which earlier this year overtook Germany as
Russia's single largest oil buyer.
"It impedes (Rosneft/Gazprom's) ability to do some deals and
is annoying and uncomfortable, but it isn't crippling," said
Bruce Bower, an analyst at Moscow-based hedge fund Verno, about
the threat of visa sanctions.
He added that the move would accelerate Russia's tilt toward
the Far East, which started with the building of pipelines to
China.
Rosneft has been increasing oil exports to China and targets
delivery of nearly 1 million barrels per day there, up from
around 300,000 bpd last year. The rise in oil exports to Asia
has led to cuts in oil exports to Europe.