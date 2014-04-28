UPDATE 3-Pembina adds natgas infrastructure with $7.1 bln Veresen buy
* Pembina to pay as much as C$1.52 bln in cash, 99.5 mln in shares
MOSCOW, April 28 Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin, on whom the United States imposed sanctions on Monday, said the measures would not harm the company's cooperation with its partners.
"I take the last steps by Washington as an appreciation of the efficiency of our work," Rosneft's press office cited Sechin as saying in a statement.
"At the same time we assure our shareholders and partners, including American ones, that this efficiency will not diminish and our cooperation will not be affected." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Pembina to pay as much as C$1.52 bln in cash, 99.5 mln in shares
SEOUL/OSLO, May 1 Six people died and more than 20 were injured when a crane collapsed at a Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea on Monday, Yonhap News Agency said.