MOSCOW, July 30 Russian Agricultural Bank said
on Wednesday it did not expect any negative impact on its
business from the latest round of Western economic sanctions.
The United States imposed sanctions on Russian Agriculture
Bank, along with Russia's second-largest lender VTB
and its subsidiary the Bank of Moscow, on Tuesday over Moscow's
perceived support for pro-Russian rebels fighting government
forces in Ukraine.
The European Union also announced measures limiting access
to capital for Russian banks.
"The bank is stable and does not expect a negative impact on
its activity from the introduced sanctions," the bank said in a
statement. The bank also said it could turn to the state, which
controls Russian Agricultural Bank, for support if needed.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)