Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the European Union had shown itself to be against the peace process in Ukraine by imposing a new set of sanctions against Moscow.
"By taking this step, the European Union has de facto made its choice against a peaceful resolution of the inter-Ukrainian crisis," it said in a statement.
"Today Brussels and the leaders of the EU nations need to give a clear answer to EU citizens as to why they are putting them under the risks of confrontation, economic stagnation and unemployment."
Russia has denied any involvement in the Ukraine crisis, despite Western accusations that it has been arming separatist rebels and deploying troops in the neighbouring former Soviet republic.
The new EU sanctions are expected to put Russia's top oil producers and pipeline operators Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft on a list of Russian state-owned firms that will not be allowed to raise capital or borrow on European markets, an EU diplomat said. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.