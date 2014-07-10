MOSCOW, July 10 Russia on Thursday condemned new sanctions which the European Union plans to impose on Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine as an unfriendly move.

"Our attitude to the sanctions lists has not changed," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said. "This is an unfriendly act which cannot but reflect on the overall state of our relationship." (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Alisse de Carbonnel; Editing by Timothy Heritage)