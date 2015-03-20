MOSCOW, March 20 Russia described "sanctions
rhetoric" as destructive on Friday and said it would do what is
in its national interests after European Union leaders kept
economic sanctions in place over the Ukraine crisis.
In comments to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
also accused Kiev of violating the terms of a peace deal for
eastern Ukraine that was agreed in the Belarussian capital
Minsk.
"We prefer to engage in creative matters, not destructive
matters such as sanctions rhetoric. So we do not discuss
sanctions and the Russian Federation will do what is in its
national interests," he said.
