BRUSSELS The European Union published details of people and companies hit by a new round of economic sanctions on Russia that took effect on Friday in response to Russian actions in Ukraine.

The following were named:

Individuals subjected to asset freeze and visa ban:

Alexander Zakharchenko - separatist Donetsk prime minister Vladimir Kononov aka "Tsar" - Donetsk defence minister Miroslav Rudenko - Donbass militia commander Gennady Tsypkalov - separatist Luhansk prime minister Andrei Pinchuk - Donetsk security minister Oleg Bereza - Donetsk interior minister Andrei Rodkin - Donetsk envoy to Moscow Alexander Karaman - Donetsk deputy premier Georgy Muradov - separatist Crimea deputy premier Mikhail Sheremet - Crimea first deputy premier Yuri Vorobyov - Russian upper house deputy speaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky - nationalist party leader, Duma member Vladimir Vasilyev - Duma deputy speaker Viktor Vodolatsky - Duma member, Cossack leader Leonid Kalashnikov - Duma foreign affairs committee Vladimir Nikitin - Duma Eurasian integration committee Oleg Lebedev - Duma Eurasian integration committee Ivan Melnikov - Duma deputy speaker Igor Lebedev - Duma deputy speaker Nikolai Levichev - Duma deputy speaker Svetlana Zhurova - Duma foreign affairs committee Alexei Naumets - major-general, 76th Airborne Division Sergei Chemezov - Rostec chairman, ex-KGB Putin associate Alexander Babakov - Duma member, investor in Crimea

Firms to which EU firms cannot export "dual-use" goods:

JSC Sirius OJSC Stankoinstrument OAO JSC Chemcomposite JSC Kalashnikov JSC Tula Arms Plant NPK Tekhnologii Mashinostroyenia OAO Vysokotochniye Komplexi OAO Almaz Antey OAO NPO Bazalt

Arms firms restricted in use of EU financial markets:

OPK Oboronprom [GKROSO.UL] (includes Mil helicopters) United Aircraft Corporation (includes MiG, Sukhoi warplanes) Uralvagonzavod [URALG.UL] (battle-tank manufacturer)

Energy firms restricted in use of EU financial markets:

Rosneft (oil company) Transneft (pipeline company) Gazprom Neft (oil unit of gas firm Gazprom)

