OSLO Aug 8 Norwegian farmed salmon prices for
delivery next week are seen falling around 10 percent compared
to a week earlier, weighed down by Russia's ban on fish imports
from Western nations, market sources said on Friday.
Prices are likely to fall by 3 to 4 crowns per kilo on
average from around 34 kilos this week, one salmon producer and
one exporter said.
Russia banned all Norwegian seafood on Thursday, along with
a wide range of agricultural products from countries which have
imposed sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukrainian
conflict.
"We believe prices will fall by around 3 crowns (per kilo)
next week. For deliveries in Oslo we talk about prices at around
30-31 crowns," said the exporter, who declined to be named.
"It's important that the producers cut their output next
week. When this ban was announced yesterday it was complete
chaos," he added.
Several salmon farmers said the price was falling. One said
it was likely to drop by 3 to 4 crowns for next week, while
others said the market had taken a "wait and see" approach.
Leading producers include Marine Harvest, Cermaq
, Salmar, Leroey Seafood, Grieg
Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.
