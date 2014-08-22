* Serbia says got message from EU
* Says will not subsidise exports to Russia
* Serbia caught between EU ambitions, Russia ties
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Aug 22 Serbia said on Friday it would
not encourage exports to Russia, after the European Union urged
the Balkan country not to exploit the Kremlin's ban on Western
food imports.
Serbian food producers hope to take advantage of the trade
row to boost exports to Russia. But the West-Russia stand-off
over Ukraine has put Serbian authorities in a tight spot, caught
between their ambition to join the EU and historical ties with
fellow Orthodox Christian Russia.
Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said he had received an
aide-memoire this week from an EU official in Belgrade calling
on Serbia to refrain from boosting exports to Russia, as a
matter of solidarity with the bloc.
Vucic told a news conference Serbia had not planned to
subsidise exporters to Russia but also would not join the
Western sanctions on Moscow.
As a candidate for membership of the EU, Serbia is under
pressure to bring its foreign policy into line with that of the
28-member EU, which wants to make sure Russia feels the cost of
its own ban on Western food imports.
"We won't stop production or exports, but we won't introduce
new subsidies either," he said. "We will behave in line with the
recommendation we received, but we will not introduce sanctions
against Russia."
"Our strategic path is the path to the EU, and because of
Serbia and its citizens we must preserve good, friendly
relations with Russia," Vucic told reporters.
Some Serbian food producers, particularly fruit farmers,
have reported a spike in demand from Russia, but capacity is
limited.
In 2013, just 7.2 percent of Serbia's total exports went to
Russia, worth some $65 million.
Russia this month banned all meat, fish, dairy, fruit and
vegetable imports from the United States, the EU, Norway, Canada
and Australia for one year in retaliation against Western
sanctions on Moscow.
The West accuses the Kremlin of fomenting a pro-Russian
separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, a charge Moscow
denies.
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Larry King)