MOSCOW, April 28 Russian bank SMP, sanctioned by
the U.S. on Monday, said it advises clients not to use their
bank cards to make payments to avoid having transactions blocked
and cautioned that foreign currency transactions may also be
stopped.
SMP is co-owned by Boris Rotenberg and his older brother
Arkady, who own 38.05 percent each according to the bank's
website. The Rotenberg brothers, who received large contracts
for the Sochi Winter Olympics, were hit with sanctions by
Washington in the previous round of punitive measures announced.
