MOSCOW, March 21 Visa Inc and MasterCard
Inc have stopped, without notification, providing
services for payment transactions for clients at Russia's SMP
bank, whose main shareholders were hit by U.S. sanctions, the
bank said on Friday.
Washington imposed additional sanctions on Thursday against
20 Russians for involvement in the Ukraine crisis, including
Boris Rotenberg and his older brother Arkady, who received large
contracts for the Sochi Winter Olympics. They are co-owners of
SMP Bank.
"Due to the fact that the sanctions were imposed on
shareholders and not on the bank, we consider the moves by the
payment systems unlawful and we are confident that we can
resolve the encountered difficulties in the near future," the
bank said in a statement.
The bank added it has no assets in the United States.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing
by Jason Bush)