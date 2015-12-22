(Adds Kremlin reaction in paragraph 4)
WASHINGTON Dec 22 The United States on Tuesday
imposed sanctions on 34 individuals and entities as part of its
efforts to pressure Russia for its intervention in Ukraine, the
U.S. Treasury Department said.
"Today's steps support the U.S. commitment to seek a
diplomatic resolution to the crisis in Ukraine by maintaining
our sanctions on Russia," the Treasury said in a statement.
The U.S. sanctions would not begin to roll back until Russia
fully implements its commitments under the Minsk peace
agreement, "including the return to Ukraine of control of its
side of the international border with Russia," it added.
In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
the measures were a continuation of an "unfriendly stance"
toward Russia. In such cases, he said, "a principle of
reciprocity prevails."
More than 9,000 people have been killed in fighting between
Kiev's forces and Russia-backed separatists in east Ukraine
since April 2014.
The U.S. measures were announced a day after the European
Union extended economic sanctions against Russia over the
conflict in Ukraine until the end of July, drawing a swift
rebuke from the Russian economy minister.
The Treasury listed different reasons for the latest
designations. It said:
- Fourteen had helped previously targeted people and
entities evade sanctions;
- Six are Ukrainian separatists, who already were on the EU
sanctions lists, accused of activities in violation of Ukraine's
sovereignty and territorial integrity;
- Two were officials in the government of former Ukrainian
President Viktor Yanukovich. One was accused of ordering the use
of firearms against demonstrators in early 2014 and the other
accused of embezzlement;
- Twelve are entities, including three Russian banks,
operating in the Crimean region of Ukraine, which was annexed by
Russia last year.
The Treasury statement also said it had identified a number
of majority-owned subsidiaries of Russian state banks Sberbank
and VTB as well as defense company Rostec, and that they would
be subject to the sanctions already imposed on the parent
companies.
"This was only a clarification of the list of organizations
which fall under sanctions," VTB said in a statement. "VTB24 de
jure can not borrow on the U.S. market now, which the bank did
not do in the past as well." It said the move will not affect
the bank's clients.
Sberbank declined to comment.
