* U.S. envoy sees restrictions on military, energy equipment
* EU expected to agree new sanctions by Friday
BRUSSELS, Sept 3 The United States is
considering limiting hi-tech exports to Russia's Arctic oil and
gas industry as part of plans to strengthen sanctions against
Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine, a U.S. envoy said on
Wednesday.
On the eve of a NATO summit in Wales, the United States is
expected to join the European Union in imposing new sanctions on
Russia after EU leaders agreed at the weekend that the direct
engagement of Russian troops in Ukraine in support of separatist
rebels merited such a step.
"We are looking at further tightening of restrictions on
energy exports and the licensing of hi-tech exports, not only to
the energy sector but specifically to Arctic oil and gas," the
U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Anthony Gardner, told
Reuters in Brussels.
Russia, the EU's main energy supplier, has some of the
world's largest undiscovered oil and gas deposits off its coasts
and its energy ambitions could be jeopardised by sanctions.
Gardner said the United States was working in close
cooperation with the European Commission, EU ambassadors and EU
leaders on the next steps to pressure Russian President Vladimir
Putin into a political solution in Ukraine.
In the early stages of the conflict in Ukraine, the United
States moved more quickly than Europe, and President Barack
Obama imposed sanctions on some of Russia's biggest firms for
the first time in July.
But the European Union has taken firmer steps since the
downing of a Malaysian airliner over rebel-held territory in
eastern Ukraine.
Following the EU leaders' call for stronger sanctions, the
European Commission is finalising a draft of new measures, and
EU governments will make a decision on the final shape of the
package by Friday.
Diplomats have told Reuters that the European Union is
considering widening to all Russian state-owned firms a ban on
borrowing or raising capital in Europe, as well as barring
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu from entering the EU.
Asked if the United States would also move to limit Russian
state firms from financing themselves abroad, Gardner said: "All
those options are on the table. We've considered tightening of
financial restrictions; you mentioned one of them."
He also said Washington was considering tightening
restrictions on military sales to Russia but declined to go into
further detail.
Measures discussed by EU ambassadors on Monday also included
banning syndicated EU loans to Russian government-owned banks
and institutions and a ban on buying Russian derivatives.
Other ideas include an expansion of an export ban on goods
that can have both military and civilian use to all potential
Russian importers, not just companies in the defence sector as
agreed by the EU sanctions package from July.
"Everything is on the table right now," Gardner said.
