DERIVATIVES-Eurex lists European factor futures
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Eurex has listed its first contracts linked to iStoxx European equity factor indices, allowing investors to trade six individual risk factors in futures format.
MOSCOW, July 31 Russian state development bank VEB, whose subsidiaries were added to a U.S. sanctions list on Thursday, said it regretted the move but did not expect sanctions to have a significant effect on its operations.
The United States imposed further Russia and Ukraine-related sanctions on Thursday. VEB itself has been under U.S. sanctions since last year.
"VEB is confirming that new U.S. sanctions will not have a significant effect on VEB group's operations. The new sanctions list is only clarifying the previous statement ... - VEB's units are listed by name," VEB's spokesman said in e-mailed comments.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Eurex has listed its first contracts linked to iStoxx European equity factor indices, allowing investors to trade six individual risk factors in futures format.
DUBAI, May 4 Saudi Arabian home prices tumbled by nearly 10 percent from a year ago in the first quarter because of pressure on the economy from low oil prices and government austerity measures, official data showed on Thursday.