MOSCOW, April 10 The CEO of Russia's
second-largest bank, VTB, said the bank had
experienced unusual demands from the Bank of England in relation
to its subsidiary in London which he suspected had political
motives, according to Russia's Izvestia newspaper.
The European Union and the United States have imposed
targeted visa bans and asset freezes on Russian and Ukrainian
individuals, aimed at punishing Russia's elite for annexing
Crimea, but have stopped short of broader economic sanctions.
VTB has not been targeted officially.
Without saying what the Bank of England had demanded of VTB,
Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said the demands did not fit with
a professional approach.
"In the last weeks, we have experienced very strong pressure
from the Bank of England towards our bank VTB Capital Plc in
London," said Kostin in the interview, replying to a question
about whether VTB had been hit by any punitive measures that
were not made public.
"They are trying to make demands which are incompatible with
regular supervision practices," Kostin said. "It seems to me
that they (the measures) have a more political motive."
Kostin said VTB had turned to Russia's central bank to help
with negotiations. He said VTB was stable and secure in the UK
and posed no problems for the UK financial sector.
The Bank of England was not immediately available for
comment. VTB declined to comment.
