WASHINGTON Oct 10 Most U.S. financial
institutions maintain good working relations with Russia's VTB
Group, which was blacklisted by the U.S. government over Russian
actions in Ukraine, the head of the banking group said on
Friday.
Andrei Kostin, the chief executive of Russia's
second-largest bank by assets, VTB Group, said some
Western banks were wary of closer ties due to the sanctions,
which limit VTB from raising longer-term debt and equity on U.S.
capital markets.
The sanctions are meant to have no impact on the bank's day
to day operations, but Kostin said the imposition of U.S.
sanctions in July prompted U.S. financial institutions to
implement special controls over all Russian banking operations.
Many Western financial institutions, burned by
billion-dollar fines over evading sanctions in places like Iran
and Sudan, have sought to avoid any contact with sanctioned
entities, even for legal business.
"So this hyper-sensitivity in the banking sector, it's
having an effect today," Kostin told reporters on the sidelines
of the fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund and
World Bank. "At first, we experienced some problems with
payments, mainly with delays."
"But the majority of our traditional partners, especially in
the United States, are ready to work with us," he added, after
meetings with banks and others in Washington, enabling the bank
to maintain its regular business.
