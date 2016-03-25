KIEV, March 25 Ukraine has extended a sanctions
list against Russia to include people and institutions involved
in the detention of pilot Nadezhda Savchenko and other Ukrainian
citizens, its Security and Defence Council said on Friday.
Kiev has already imposed economic and other restrictions on
more than 400 Russian citizens and companies following Russia's
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in March 2014 and the
ensuing pro-Russian separatist uprising in the east.
The latest additions to the list follow a Russian court's
decision on Tuesday to sentence Savchenko to 22 years in jail
over her alleged involvement in the killing of two Russian
journalists.
"The entities included on the sanctions list include the
managers and works of the FSB (security service), the Russian
Investigative Committee, prosecutors, the judiciary, military
and others," the Council said in an online statement.
It accused the institutions of "abduction, illegal
detention, torture, (and) falsification of cases" against
detained Ukrainians.
Savchenko, who had taken leave from her job as a military
pilot to volunteer with Ukraine's ground forces fighting against
the separatists in eastern Ukraine, was captured by pro-Moscow
rebels there in June 2014.
She was handed over to Russia where she was charged with
directing mortar fire which killed two Russian journalists who
were covering the conflict.
She has repeatedly gone on hunger strike, and says she is
the victim of a show trial. On Friday, Ukraine's Foreign
Ministry accused Russia of concealing a deterioration in her
health and preventing Ukrainian doctors from checking her.
While some of the sanctions have had a palpable impact, such
as the ban on Russian airlines Transaero and Aeroflot
flying to Ukraine, the consequences of others have
been harder to assess at a time when bilateral relations are
already at an all-time low.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet)