MOSCOW, March 3 Russian bank Sberbank will
return to signing loan agreements in Ukraine when the financial
situation there improves, the bank's chairman Igor Yushko said
in a statement on Monday.
Sberbank previously said it had temporarily suspended
lending, although the bank would continue to extend credit to
large enterprises whose financial condition was sound.
Sberbank added that it has a strong level of liquidity in
Ukraine with 1.7 billion hryvnia available and an unused line of
support from its main bank of $750 million. It also said it is
not reducing the size limits for cash withdrawals from payment
cards.
