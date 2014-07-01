BERLIN, July 1 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday his country would not hesitate to back
economic sanctions against Russia, despite the impact on the
German economy, if it continues to break international law in
Ukraine.
Schaeuble told foreign correspondents that sanctions would
probably harm German business interests, but added: "That will
not prevent us from doing what we have to do."
Reiterating his concerns about excess central bank liquidity
in global financial markets, the German minister said it was up
to Europe's politicians rather than the European Central Bank to
tackle the region's economic troubles.
